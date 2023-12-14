Watch CBS News
Hudson the polar bear at Brookfield Zoo celebrates 17th birthday

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) –  One animal at the Brookfield Zoo is celebrating a very special day.

Hudson the polar bear turned 17 years old on Thursday.

He made his debut at the zoo in December 2006 at the former Bear Grottos and has been a favorite to visitors, the zoo said.

To help him celebrate, he was given special treats created by the animal care team including crafted ice cake with his favorite fish, herring, and another ice treat topped with raisins. 

Hudson also got a barrel wrapped with his favorite enrichment items.

Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo

If you would like to stop by and wish him a happy birthday, he can be seen at the Great Bear Wilderness habitat during the remaining Holiday Magic dates from Dec. 14 to 17, 21 to 23, and 26 to 31 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

December 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

