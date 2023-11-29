Watch CBS News
HUD cites aldermanic prerogative fueling segregation in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team, Yolanda Perdomo

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal investigators find "aldermanic prerogative" fuels segregation and violates the civil rights of Black and Latino Chicagoans. 

Aldermanic prerogative is the practice that gives members city council final approval over projects in their ward.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that has allowed white alderman in wealthy wards to veto affordable housing developments.

HUD went on to say "As a result, new affordable housing is rarely, if ever, constructed in the majority-white wards that have the least affordable housing."

HUD said that is a violation of the Fair Housing Act and could expose the city to sanctions.

