Howard Brown clinic workers set to begin strike Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A health care battle was brewing in Chicago Monday night, as workers at the city's Howard Brown clinics prepared to strike.

On Tuesday, union workers will hit the picket line at the clinics. They will strike through Thursday.

The labor group is at odds with Howard Brown leadership over layoffs – which are set to move forward on Tuesday.

Howard Brown operates nearly a dozen health centers across the city.

On Monday night, Howard Brown vowed to keep its appointments and serve its patients during the strike.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 9:36 PM

