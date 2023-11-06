Watch CBS News
Local News

How to stream CBS News Chicago

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CBS 2 News Chicago: How To Stream
CBS 2 News Chicago: How To Stream 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS)-- When you stream CBS 2 News Chicago, you get more--breaking news, deeper live coverage, and weather. 

It's free on Pluto TV , CBS News apps, and CBS Chicago's website. You can also watch on your preferred streaming service, including Fire TV and Roku.  

CBS News Chicago simulcasts its linear newscasts seven days a week and also includes three hours of live, exclusive streaming news from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday. 

Plus, you can check back for live, breaking news any time.  

cbsnews.png

First published on November 6, 2023 / 12:19 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.