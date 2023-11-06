How to stream CBS News Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- When you stream CBS 2 News Chicago, you get more--breaking news, deeper live coverage, and weather.
It's free on Pluto TV , CBS News apps, and CBS Chicago's website. You can also watch on your preferred streaming service, including Fire TV and Roku.
CBS News Chicago simulcasts its linear newscasts seven days a week and also includes three hours of live, exclusive streaming news from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Plus, you can check back for live, breaking news any time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.