How to help victims of the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several GoFundMe pages, community projects, and other events have been organized to help the victims and their families after Monday's mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

If you want to help, you can donate to one of the fundraisers below, or sign up for various projects, or other events:

If you or someone you know is feeling emotional distress after the shooting, there is help available through the Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990. Iif you don't want to chat on the phone, reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "home" to 741741.