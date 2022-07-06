How to help victims of the deadly mass shooting in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several GoFundMe pages, community projects, and other events have been organized to help the victims and their families after Monday's mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.
If you want to help, you can donate to one of the fundraisers below, or sign up for various projects, or other events:
- Highland Park, IL Parade Shooting Victims Fund
- Funeral expenses for Nicolas Toledo
- Medical expenses for Maria and Eduardo Uvaldo
- Medical bills for the Kolpack & Joyce Family
- Medical expenses for Alan Castillo
- Victims of the Highland Park July 4th Shooting
- Projects to give back with Gratitude Generation
If you or someone you know is feeling emotional distress after the shooting, there is help available through the Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990. Iif you don't want to chat on the phone, reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "home" to 741741.
