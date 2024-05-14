How to contribute to the Red Cross in honor of Chicago's heroes

For the past 22 years, the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago has honored individuals and groups for immense bravery, dedication, and service to the community.

Incredible heroes walk among us, delivering kindness and making a difference daily. The Red Cross invites donors to honor the 2024 outstanding Class of Heroes with a charitable contribution.

This year's honorees at the 22nd Annual Heroes Breakfast are:

Chez Smith and Venisha Bonds, Blood Services Heroes

Jacqueline Reed, Disaster Relief Hero

Steve and Sheila Conner, Education Heroes

Patty Samar, Healthcare Hero

Nicholas DeLeon, Firefighter Hero

Nancy Economou, Global Citizenship Hero

Angela Thompson, Community Impact Hero

Kenneth Griffin, Law Enforcement Hero

Daniel Viayra Chavez and Joseph Elrod, Lifesaving Rescue Heroes

Fred M. Williams, Jr., Military Hero

Matt DeMateo, Social Justice Hero

Declan Devlin, Tiernan Devlin, Tommy Nitti, and Charles Valerio, Youth Heroes

CBS News Chicago is a media sponsor of the 22nd Annual Heroes Breakfast, held on May 14 at the Chicago Hilton.