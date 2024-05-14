How to contribute to the Red Cross in honor of Chicago's heroes
For the past 22 years, the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago has honored individuals and groups for immense bravery, dedication, and service to the community.
Incredible heroes walk among us, delivering kindness and making a difference daily. The Red Cross invites donors to honor the 2024 outstanding Class of Heroes with a charitable contribution.
This year's honorees at the 22nd Annual Heroes Breakfast are:
Chez Smith and Venisha Bonds, Blood Services Heroes
Jacqueline Reed, Disaster Relief Hero
Steve and Sheila Conner, Education Heroes
Patty Samar, Healthcare Hero
Nicholas DeLeon, Firefighter Hero
Nancy Economou, Global Citizenship Hero
Angela Thompson, Community Impact Hero
Kenneth Griffin, Law Enforcement Hero
Daniel Viayra Chavez and Joseph Elrod, Lifesaving Rescue Heroes
Fred M. Williams, Jr., Military Hero
Matt DeMateo, Social Justice Hero
Declan Devlin, Tiernan Devlin, Tommy Nitti, and Charles Valerio, Youth Heroes
CBS News Chicago is a media sponsor of the 22nd Annual Heroes Breakfast, held on May 14 at the Chicago Hilton.