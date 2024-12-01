Man on hoverboard slams into CPD squad car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was in the hospital late Sunday after his hoverboard crashed into a Chicago Police squad car in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Chicago Police said at 7:14 a.m., the 24-year-old man was traveling through the intersection of 47th Street and Princeton Avenue when he struck the police car.

The man's head hit the passenger window. The police vehicle was also damaged.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.