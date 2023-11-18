Watch CBS News
Local News

House fire on Chicago's Southwest Side leaves 1 person dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

1 killed in house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
1 killed in house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out in a home in West Englewood Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near 59th and Winchester.

The fire left charred remains of the home and appeared to have spread to two other houses.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

It's not clear as to what started the fire.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 8:24 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.