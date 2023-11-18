House fire on Chicago's Southwest Side leaves 1 person dead

1 killed in house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

1 killed in house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

1 killed in house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out in a home in West Englewood Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near 59th and Winchester.

The fire left charred remains of the home and appeared to have spread to two other houses.

So far, no other injuries have been reported.

It's not clear as to what started the fire.