Crews battle house fire in Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews were trying to put out a two-alarm fire at a home in the Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chopper 2 and CBS 2's Kris Habermehl were over the scene a little before 4 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the building in the 10800 block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

But by a little after 4 p.m., crews applying water to the fire appeared to have had better control of the blaze.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted around 4:12 p.m. that the fire was under control. The fire also spread to two adjacent homes on both sides of the main building.

CFD also said there were no injuries or transports in connection with the fire.

There was no indication as to what caused the fire.