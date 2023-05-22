Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battle house fire in Roseland neighborhood

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Crews battle house fire in Roseland neighborhood
Crews battle house fire in Roseland neighborhood 01:29

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews were trying to put out a two-alarm fire at a home in the Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Chopper 2 and CBS 2's Kris Habermehl were over the scene a little before 4 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the building in the 10800 block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

But by a little after 4 p.m., crews applying water to the fire appeared to have had better control of the blaze.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted around 4:12 p.m. that the fire was under control. The fire also spread to two adjacent homes on both sides of the main building.

CFD also said there were no injuries or transports in connection with the fire.

There was no indication as to what caused the fire.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.