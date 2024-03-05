2 people, 2 pets die in house fire northwest of Chicago

Two adults, two pets die in house fire northwest of Chicago

Two adults, two pets die in house fire northwest of Chicago

Two adults, two pets die in house fire northwest of Chicago

UNION, Ill. (CBS) -- Two adults and two pets died early Tuesday in a fire outside the small village of Union, Illinois in McHenry County.

At 4:07 a.m., the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District were called to the 9600 block of Knolltop Road in unincorporated Union – after someone saw flames coming from a house.

Firefighters arrived 11 minutes later to find heavy flames shooting from the northwest corner of the ranch house. The fire spread rapidly, prompting a response from neighboring fire departments for more manpower.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

Two people were found inside the house. They were pronounced dead at the scene, as were a dog and cat.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts

The fire was under control after 25 minutes, but crews worked on hot spots for another two hours. The house was left uninhabitable by the fire, the fire and rescue district said.

Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts