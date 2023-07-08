Watch CBS News
House fire in West Chicago leaves 1 dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) – One person is dead following a house fire in West Chicago Saturday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene around 8 a.m., in the 2300 block of Barnhart Street.

Fire personnel located the victim inside the residence. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Parts of Barnhart Street and Bainbridge Boulevard remain closed as of 12 p.m. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 1:24 PM

