House fire in Aurora leaves 1 firefighter hurt

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A firefighter was hurt Wednesday evening while battling a house fire in Aurora.

Around 5:30 p.m., fire crews arrived at the single-family home in the 900 block of Deerpath Road.

A resident called 911 and reported a fire inside a bedroom, which arriving companies upgraded to a two-alarm after seeing a large amount of smoke while en route, fire officials said.

All of the occupants left the home with no injuries.

A locked gate in the rear of the two-story home forced crews to deploy three attack lines. The fire was under control in less than an hour, but crews remained on the scene to search for hotspots.

One Firefighter suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at a local hospital.

The home was deemed uninhabitable because of the fire. The residents were said to be staying with family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Aurora Fire Department's Fire Investigations Team.