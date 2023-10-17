Explosion destroys home in Northern Illinois
EARLVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A home in southern DeKalb County appeared to be completely destroyed after a reported explosion Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in the 5800 block of Goble Road between Shabbona and Earlville.
The explosion took place around 1:40 p.m.
Fire crews were at the scene trying to spray the remaining hot spots.
It was unclear exactly what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured.
