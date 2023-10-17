Watch CBS News
Explosion destroys home in Northern Illinois

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

EARLVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A home in southern DeKalb County appeared to be completely destroyed after a reported explosion Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in the 5800 block of Goble Road between Shabbona and Earlville.

The explosion took place around 1:40 p.m.

Fire crews were at the scene trying to spray the remaining hot spots.

It was unclear exactly what caused the explosion or if anyone was injured.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 4:20 PM

