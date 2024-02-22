House catches fire for second time in north Chicago suburbs

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A house in Buffalo Grove was left charred after catching fire for the second time in as many years overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Firefighters were called at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for the fire at 2112 Brandywyn Ln., near Birchwood Lane.

The fire crews arrived to find the second story of the vacant house engulfed in raging flames – with heat threatening the houses on either side.

Village of Buffalo Grove

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while also protecting neighboring homes from the flames. The fire was out in about half an hour – with help from neighboring municipalities' fire departments.

The second floor of the house collapsed, and the neighboring homes on both sides had their vinyl siding melt due to the heat.

Village of Buffalo Grove

The house at 2112 Brandywyn Ln. had already been on fire once before – in August 2022. That fire left displaced the family living there and left the house uninhabitable – and it had been vacant ever since, the fire department said.

The first fire was caused by candles left burning in the house, the fire department said. The cause of the second fire remained under investigation late Thursday.