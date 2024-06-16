Watch CBS News
Weather

Hot, humid for Father's Day in Chicago with few possible showers

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible during the morning. Otherwise, winds from the south will increase and bring a hot and humid air mass, causing soaring temperatures for several days. 

heat-index-next-48.png
CBS News Chicago
highs-61624.png
CBS News Chicago

As the hot and humid air mass moves in, two areas of instability could bring rain to Chicago. The first circled area could bring showers after 9 a.m. The second disturbance near Kansas City during the early morning could bring late-day showers or thunderstorms late afternoon/early evening. The rain chance is 20%. Highs are in the mid-90s.

circled areas for showers
CBS News Chicago
future-clouds-9-am.png
CBS News Chicago
future-clouds.png
CBS News Chicago
fathers-day-61624.png
CBS News Chicago

Monday will be the hottest day, with record heat possible.

tomorrow-heat.png
CBS News Chicago
monday-2pm.png
CBS News Chicago
record-heat-monday.png
CBS News Chicago
next-10-days-61624.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Sunday

Stray showers late morning, isolated thunder. Otherwise, warm winds. High 94.

Weather for tonight

It will be warm and humid by tonight, with a low of 79.

Hot start to the workweek

Record heat. Stray afternoon storm. High 97.

fathers-day-7-day.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 6:36 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.