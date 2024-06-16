Hot, humid for Father's Day in Chicago with few possible showers
CHICAGO (CBS) — A few showers or rumbles of thunder are possible during the morning. Otherwise, winds from the south will increase and bring a hot and humid air mass, causing soaring temperatures for several days.
As the hot and humid air mass moves in, two areas of instability could bring rain to Chicago. The first circled area could bring showers after 9 a.m. The second disturbance near Kansas City during the early morning could bring late-day showers or thunderstorms late afternoon/early evening. The rain chance is 20%. Highs are in the mid-90s.
Monday will be the hottest day, with record heat possible.
What to expect for Sunday
Stray showers late morning, isolated thunder. Otherwise, warm winds. High 94.
Weather for tonight
It will be warm and humid by tonight, with a low of 79.
Hot start to the workweek
Record heat. Stray afternoon storm. High 97.