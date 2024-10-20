Hot and sunny finish to the weekend for Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A notable warmup on Sunday, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday will be the final 6 p.m. sunset of the year. Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends in two weeks on Nov. 3. Clocks will fall back one hour.
The warmup continues into Monday as warm winds boost highs in the lower 80s. This is 20 degrees above the norm. Dry weather to start the new week.
A few sprinkles or showers are possible from Tuesday into Wednesday. This does not appear to be a drought-busting rain as conditions remain extremely dry.
The coolest day of the week is Thursday, with a high in the 50s. Another warming trend takes off heading into next weekend.
WHAT TO EXPECT ON SUNDAY
Sunny and warmer, with a high of 78
CLEAR AND COOL SUNDAY NIGHT
Lows drop to 53
MORE SUN ON MONDAY
Very warm, with a high of 81