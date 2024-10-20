Watch CBS News
Hot and sunny finish to the weekend for Chicago area

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Summerlike finish for the weekend in Chicago
Summerlike finish for the weekend in Chicago 02:00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A notable warmup on Sunday, with a high near 80 degrees. 

Sunday will be the final 6 p.m. sunset of the year. Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends in two weeks on Nov. 3. Clocks will fall back one hour. 

bar-graph-full-screen-today-1.png
CBS

The warmup continues into Monday as warm winds boost highs in the lower 80s. This is 20 degrees above the norm. Dry weather to start the new week. 

A few sprinkles or showers are possible from Tuesday into Wednesday. This does not appear to be a drought-busting rain as conditions remain extremely dry. 

3-day-forecast-am-2.png
CBS

The coolest day of the week is Thursday, with a high in the 50s. Another warming trend takes off heading into next weekend.  

WHAT TO EXPECT ON SUNDAY

Sunny and warmer, with a high of 78

CLEAR AND COOL SUNDAY NIGHT

Lows drop to 53

MORE SUN ON MONDAY

Very warm, with a high of 81

7-day-forecast-am-5.png
CBS
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

