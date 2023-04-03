Hospitality workers at Navy Pier vote to authorize strike

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hospitality workers at Navy Pier could go on strike after trying to negotiate a contract with Maverick hotels and restaurants for more than a year.

Housekeepers, bartenders, cooks and servers at Offshore rooftop, Lirica restaurant and Sable Hotel voted to authorize a strike.

Unite Here Local 1 says Maverick refuses to bargain in good faith, a claim the company denies.

The union is planning an informational picket on Saturday.