Hope Center in Lake Zurich opens free toy store to help families in need

Free toy store helping families in need in Lake Zurich

Free toy store helping families in need in Lake Zurich

Free toy store helping families in need in Lake Zurich

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free toy store in Lake Zurich is giving families in need some hope this holiday season.

The Hope Center has transformed its local headquarters into the "HO-HO-Hope Store."

More than a hundred local families have been invited to shop for holiday gifts for their children, and it's all free.

Hundreds of toys, clothes, shoes, and more have been donated or purchased.

The Hope Center is a new, local non-profit that started in July.

They say they are "committed to spreading hope" and want to help families in need this holiday season.

The store is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Volunteers and donations are still needed.

To find out how you can help visit their website at thehopecenter.com.