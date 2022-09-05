'Honor their stories': Students to preserve messages of hope, support after Highland Park mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after the Highland park parade tragedy, students are now putting a spotlight on untold stories.

The pavilion at Central and St. John's downtown has been a place to gather and share those stories. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports young leaders are making sure everyone's voice is heard.

The memorial continue to grow in those two months since the Fourth of July Parade shooting. As of Monday, there are more than 7,000 notes hang there and a group of students want to make sure each one is read.

At the Central Avenue Pavilion, thousands of luggage tags with handwritten messages of hope, sadness and calls for change all dangle from the pillars, surrounded by near nightly music performances.

Some who haven't felt comfortable sharing their experience or how they were impacted by this tragedy have left their story here in the form of notes.

And now students from March for Our Lives wants to make sure the community hears them: by reading them out loud and creating a video presentation to lock these stories into history-

"You don't have to live this way. Vote them out. We are HP strong."

"You can see from the memorial behind us it's really been a labor of love. So many people have poured their hearts into this space. We want to honor their stories and the stories of those that we haven't heard and demand change," said Jordana Hozman of March for Our Lives, Northshore.

The memorial itself has been subject of debate, as to whether it should stay or be moved to a more permanent location. Some call it healing. Others say it's triggering.