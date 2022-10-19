Honor Flight Chicago sends over 100 veterans to Washington D.C. for final trip of the season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 100 military veterans from the Chicago area are on their way to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight.
They fought in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War representing several branches of the military.
Today's group is part of the final trip this season.
They'll spend the day visiting national memorials to thank them for their service.
The 113 veterans will return to Midway just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
