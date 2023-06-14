Honor Flight Chicago sending 120 veterans to Washington D.C. for 108th trip
CHICAGO (CBS) – Honor Flight Chicago is preparing to send 120 more veterans to Washington D.C. Wednesday night.
The veterans from each branch of the military will include eight from the Korean War, 111 from the Vietnam War, and one who served in both.
The flight is scheduled to take place at 8:15 p.m. at Midway Airport.
More than 10,000 veterans have been a part of the trips.
