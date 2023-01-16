Watch CBS News
Local News

Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids

By Sara Machi

/ CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids
Homewood-Flossmoor students spend MLK Day reading to young kids 02:02

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) – On Monday, some students traded their day off school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for a day of service.

And they told CBS 2's Sara Machi that a few hours of their time could bring lasting change to their community.

In the Homewood-Flossmoor wrestling room on Monday, athletes traded takedowns for reading time to a young crowd. It was a lesson in leading by example.

"I wish that when I was younger, I would have had high schoolers come and talk to me, or read to me," said senior Jeremy Thomas. "I would have really enjoyed that."

For Thomas, this is a habit instilled in him.

"Growing up Black, my parents emphasized reading a lot because it was a right that we didn't used to have," he said. "My dad specifically, he made sure that I read a lot when I was younger."

"I'm happy that he's aware of what is going on, and the fact that literacy is a life or death skill I think," said coach and biology teacher Evan Roberts. "I think it's something that if you look at like prison rates, people that get incarcerated are reading at a third grade, or lower, level. So what we do as educators is, we promote reading. We encourage them to understand that a book is  a window and a mirror."

Roberts penned his own children's series.

"I didn't even realize that there was such a need for children's books until a met a librarian, who just happened to mention to me that finding books that have children of color is such a big challenge now."

Some of those books were in the hands of readers at Homewood-Flossmoor. Each page flip is a small step to making these kids find their happy ending.

CBS 2 wanted to find the statistics that Roberts mentioned regarding literacy and the prison population, and here's what we found: The "National Adult Literacy Survey" found that 70% of the incarcerated adults cannot read at a fourth-grade level.

This was just one of several MLK Day events around Flossmoor. They started participating in a Day of Service in 2015 and the village's events have expanded past a one-day schedule.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.