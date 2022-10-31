Homewood-Flossmoor High School reports sexual assault between students
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A sexual assault was reported Monday at Homewood-Flossmoor High School in the south suburbs.
The school confirmed to CBS 2 that it is investigating an alleged assault involving two students on campus Monday morning.
An attorney for the alleged victim says she is a junior, and the incident happened during school hours.
