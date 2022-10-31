Watch CBS News
Local News

Homewood-Flossmoor High School reports sexual assault between students

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor High School reports sexual assault between students
Homewood-Flossmoor High School reports sexual assault between students 00:15

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A sexual assault was reported Monday at Homewood-Flossmoor High School in the south suburbs.

The school confirmed to CBS 2 that it is investigating an alleged assault involving two students on campus Monday morning.

An attorney for the alleged victim says she is a junior, and the incident happened during school hours.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.