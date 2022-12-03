Watch CBS News
Homewood brewery to honor the legacy of rapper Juice WRLD

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new brewery coming to the south suburbs that aims to honor the legacy of Jarad Higgins, known as Juice WRLD.

Friday would have been his 24th birthday.

Higgins' mother was there as crews broke ground on the new Homewood Brewing Company. The family and the village want to make it a gathering place for community events.

Officials said the business will also have a focus on giving back to the community. The new brewery will be located on Dixie Highway and Miller Court.

It's set to open in 2024.

Posted by Homewood Brewing Company on Friday, December 2, 2022
