Homewood brewery to honor the legacy of rapper Juice WRLD

New Homewood Brewery to honor the legacy of Juice WRLD

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new brewery coming to the south suburbs that aims to honor the legacy of Jarad Higgins, known as Juice WRLD.

Friday would have been his 24th birthday.

Higgins' mother was there as crews broke ground on the new Homewood Brewing Company. The family and the village want to make it a gathering place for community events.

Officials said the business will also have a focus on giving back to the community. The new brewery will be located on Dixie Highway and Miller Court.

It's set to open in 2024.