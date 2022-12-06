Homewood Amtrak station reopens after $15 million restoration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Amtrak service is back in in Homewood.

Staffing shortages and a $15 million building restoration to comply with ADA requirements held up services for months. Service will now run seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Earlier Monday morning, Village of Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld joined Amtrak leaders to mark the occasion.

"I'm delighted to be here today to, again, welcome Amtrak with a full service Homewood station. We're really impressed with Amtrak's performance as of late, and getting past the pandemic," Hofeld said.

The train station was originally opened nearly a hundred years ago by the Illinois Central Railroad.

