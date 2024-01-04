Search on for man who invaded home in west Chicago suburbs, came back with knife

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Authorities were seeking the identity Thursday of a man who invaded a house in Willowbrook and punched someone in the head, and then came back later with a knife.

The DuPage County Sheriff's office said the home invasion happened on an unspecified date in December in the Timberlake subdivision, near Illinois Route 83 and 91st Street in Willowbrook.

A man walked into the house through what was believed to be an unsecured first-story window, the Sheriff's office said. The homeowners found him in the dining room, and tried to unlock the front door for the suspect to leave, the Sheriff's office said.

The suspect did, in fact, try to leave, but he could not open the front door – so he went through the kitchen and punched a resident multiple times in the head, the Sheriff's office said. He then left the house through the garage entry door.

Early on Thursday morning, the man came back, the Sheriff's office said. He tried to get in with a knife in his hand while the residents were asleep inside, the Sheriff's office said.

He eventually left on foot, never making it in this time, the Sheriff's office said.

The man is described as white and between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and a mask. He was wearing dark clothing in the first incident, and a Nike zip-up and Uline gloves in the second, the Sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's office released images from the second incident.

DuPage County Sheriff's office

DuPage County Sheriff's office

DuPage County Sheriff's office

Anyone who can help identify the suspect should call the DuPage County Sheriff's police investigations division at (630) 407-2343, or submit a tip online.