80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at a residence near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home.

The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.

The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.

The suspects fled the scene and self-transported to Resurrection Hospital. The male suspect was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, police said. The female suspect was not injured.

The victim had been battered and had several injuries throughout his body. He was taken to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition.

Both suspects are in custody and charges are pending, police said.

Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident.