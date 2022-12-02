Home invasion suspect arrested after pursuit in Berkeley

Home invasion suspect in custody after pursuit in Berkeley, sources say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A home invasion kicks off a chase from the city to the suburbs.

Law enforcement sources tell us a license plate reader picked up a wanted car after a home invasion Thursday on the Far South Side.

Illinois State Police eventually stopped the car with spike strips and arrested the driver in west suburban Berkeley.

Police said the suspect beat and robbed a man in his home and those stolen items were found in the car that state police pulled over.