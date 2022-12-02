Watch CBS News
Local News

Home invasion suspect arrested after pursuit in Berkeley

/ CBS Chicago

Home invasion suspect in custody after pursuit in Berkeley, sources say
Home invasion suspect in custody after pursuit in Berkeley, sources say 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A home invasion kicks off a chase from the city to the suburbs.

Law enforcement sources tell us a license plate reader picked up a wanted car after a home invasion Thursday on the Far South Side.

Illinois State Police eventually stopped the car with spike strips and arrested the driver in west suburban Berkeley.

Police said the suspect beat and robbed a man in his home and those stolen items were found in the car that state police pulled over.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 10:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.