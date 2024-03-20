Search on for home invasion, sexual assault suspect in far west Chicago suburbs

OSWEGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in far west suburban Oswego released surveillance video Wednesday in their search for a home invasion and sexual assault suspect.

At 10:16 p.m. this past Saturday, Oswego police were called to the 0-300 block of South Adams Street, after a woman said an unknown man had entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the man, police said.

Police have now released surveillance video of what they believe is the man's vehicle – a red or maroon Ford Fusion. Police said the man took off in the car before they arrived.

Police also released still images of the vehicle, and the man inside the woman's house, on Tuesday.

The man has dark hair and a full beard, and was wearing shoes, long shorts, a jacket, and a baseball cap, police said. He appears to have gotten into the house through an unlocked door.

Anyone who can help identify the man or the car is asked to call Oswego police Detective Burgwald at 630-330-3435, or email him at sburgwald@oswegoil.org. Anonymous tips may be provided to Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Cash rewards are paid by tips to crime stoppers that leads to an arrest.