Police search for group of teens who burglarized community center in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a group of teens who broke into a community center during the month of July.

It happened at the Homan Square Community Center Park, located at 3517 W Arthington St.

Police said three to five teens smashed glass windows and doors. An empty cash register was stolen during one of the burglaries.

Incident dates and times:

• 3500 block of West Arthington on July 14, 2022, at 10:20 p.m.

• 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m.

• 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 9:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m.

• 3500 block of West Arthington on July 26, 2022, between 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

• 3500 block of West Arthington between July 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. through July 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.

Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253