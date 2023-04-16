Watch CBS News
Archdioces of Chicago hosts child abuse prevention mass

CHICAGO (CBS) -- April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Archdiocese of Chicago is doing its part to keep kids safe. 

The church hosted its fourth annual child abuse prevention mass at Holy Name Cathedral Saturday evening. Organizers say the goal was to encourage survivors to share their stories and begin the healing process. 

"I was deceived with kindness and decency said Michael Hoffman, an advocate for healing and prevention. 

Following the mass, all who attended the service were invited to plant pinwheels outside the church following the mass. Organizers say the pinwheel is a symbol of abuse prevention because it connotes playfulness and joy, something all children should experience. 

