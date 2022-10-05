Holmes Middle School in Wheeling remains closed after reports of gun inside building
WHEELING, Ill (CBS) -- A Wheeling middle school remains closed after reports of a gun inside the building Tuesday.
Around noon the building went into lockdown after someone reported a possible gun inside the school.
Chopper 2 was over Holmes Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Classrooms were eventually dismissed one at a time.
Police believe it was an airsoft or bb style gun and say there is no active threat.
Classes will resume Thursday with counselors to support all students and staff.
