Holmes Middle School in Wheeling remains closed after reports of gun inside building

WHEELING, Ill (CBS) -- A Wheeling middle school remains closed after reports of a gun inside the building Tuesday.

Around noon the building went into lockdown after someone reported a possible gun inside the school.

Chopper 2 was over Holmes Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Classrooms were eventually dismissed one at a time.

Police believe it was an airsoft or bb style gun and say there is no active threat.

Classes will resume Thursday with counselors to support all students and staff.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:27 AM

