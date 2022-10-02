Hollywood Casino Joliet guests evacuated due to bomb threat

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Guests of the Hollywood Casino Joliet were evacuated after a report of a bomb threat Saturday night.

Around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the casino, located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a bomb threat.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the casino had received a phone call from an unknown man who indicated there were multiple bombs on the casino premises that would be remotely detonated.

At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated, officials said.

A bomb detection K9 from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office as well as bomb detection officers from the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and assisted officers and personnel from the Joliet Fire Department with a search of the premises.

Police say the area was deemed to be safe following an extensive search of both buildings.

Following the search, hotel guests were allowed back to their rooms, however, the casino remained closed overnight as a precaution.

The investigation remains active and Joliet police detectives are looking to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if they wish to remain anonymous.