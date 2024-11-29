Chilly start to weekend can't keep crowds away from holiday festivals in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday's cold weather didn't stop big crowds from hitting the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza on the day after Thanksgiving, and that was just one of the festivities kicking off the holiday season in the Chicago area.

With Thanksgiving behind us, the holiday season keeps ramping up – at least for 7-year-old Ashton Jones, who climbed his way to the top of Navy Pier's new two-story ice slide, coming down at speeds that feel as fast as some car rides.

"It's fast. Very fast. I would say like 40 miles (an hour)," he said.

In Naperville, crowds braved long distances and the cold for the Holiday Parade of Lights

"I'm from Fort Wayne, Indiana, so I drove 3 ½ hours here just to do this," Courtney Groll said.

Valerie Kufer bundled up under a blanket to watch the parade with her husband, John.

"He was like, 'This is gonna be cold,' so I'm like, 'Okay, I'm grabbing everything I can get,'" she said.

There was enough space for everyone to get a front row spot — though the best seat in the house did require some assistance, as 3-year-old Aria waited to see Santa from atop Rob Grant's shoulders.

"He's gonna bring me a lot of presents," she said.

Money raised through sponsorships and donations at the Parade of Lights goes right back into the community, funding area non-profits.

Even with the Christmas wish list ready, maybe the biggest gift is spending time together.