Holiday travel expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels for Thanksgiving, AAA says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Holiday travel is back up to pre-pandemic levels.

That's according to AAA which says millions of people from Illinois and Indiana are getting ready to leave Wednesday for the holiday by road and in the air.

CBS 2'S Marissa Perlman reports from O'Hare with who is hitting the skies.

A busy O'Hare airport on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and travel this Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest since 2005.

According to AAA, almost 4 million people from either Illinois or Indiana will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year that's at least 50,000 more than last year.

And despite higher gas prices and while the airport is busy the majority of Thanksgiving travelers will drive - almost 90%.

The advice is still the same this year from AAA if you're hitting the road - leave early.

Road congestion is expected to be heavier through this evening and as you may expect lighter throughout Christmas day.

But with warmer weather at least in the Chicago area that's good news for those heading out this morning.

When it comes to air travel - expect long lines at both airports here in the Chicago area.

Air travel is up about 8% this year and it's always important to be patient with the staff you see working the airport - many who are helping get you to your destination are missing the holiday to be here.