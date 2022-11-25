Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park celebrates Chicago's diverse holiday traditions

/ CBS Chicago

Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park gets underway tonight
Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park gets underway tonight 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to warm up those vocal cords!

A Holiday Sing-Along series kicks off in Millennium Park Friday at 6 p.m.

People from across the city are welcome to celebrate the diverse traditions of the city every Friday night through Dec. 16.

The sing-along series gets underway with the Oakdale Christian Academy Choir.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.