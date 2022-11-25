Holiday Sing-Along series at Millennium Park celebrates Chicago's diverse holiday traditions
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to warm up those vocal cords!
A Holiday Sing-Along series kicks off in Millennium Park Friday at 6 p.m.
People from across the city are welcome to celebrate the diverse traditions of the city every Friday night through Dec. 16.
The sing-along series gets underway with the Oakdale Christian Academy Choir.
