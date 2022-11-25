Holiday Magic lights return to Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Holiday Magic Lights return at Brookfield Zoo.
The event is returning for its 41st year. Guests can visit a spectacular display of dazzling lights, including a 41-foot tall Christmas tree and and 600-foot long tunnel of lights.
The display runs on select nights through December 31.
Ticket prices start at about $25. You can get more details here.
