Holiday Magic Light Show continues at Brookfield Zoo through end of the month

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for some festive fun, don't forget the holiday magic light show is running at the Brookfield Zoo.

Back for its 41st year, more than two million twinkling lights are set up in dazzling displays including a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree. 

It continues Sunday, and on select days through Dec. 31.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 9:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

