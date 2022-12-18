Holiday Magic Light Show continues at Brookfield Zoo through end of the month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for some festive fun, don't forget the holiday magic light show is running at the Brookfield Zoo.
Back for its 41st year, more than two million twinkling lights are set up in dazzling displays including a 41-foot-tall Christmas tree.
It continues Sunday, and on select days through Dec. 31.
It runs from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $25.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.