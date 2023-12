Holiday lights take a new dimension in Chicago suburb

Holiday lights take a new dimension in Chicago suburb

Holiday lights take a new dimension in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago suburb is blending new technology and holiday cheer with an interactive, augmented reality, holiday display.

Decorations at the Promenade Bolingbrook include QR codes that make the display even more festive when viewing through your phone's camera.

The displays will be up until January 7th.