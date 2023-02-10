Hogwarts Legacy available on next-gen PlayStation, Xbox consoles after multiple delays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Class is officially in session for harry potter fans.

The much anticipated "Hogwarts Legacy" is now out on next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles following multiple delays.

Players can experience student life at Hogwarts including learning to cast spells and get sorted into one of the four houses.

The game's release is not without some controversy.

Some fans are boycotting the game over anti-trans comments made by harry potter creator J.K. Rowling.

Portkey Games - the video game label that produces the game - says Rowling isn't involved in Hogwarts Legacy, but she will get paid royalties.

The game does feature a trans character, which is a first for the franchise.