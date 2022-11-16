Hoffman Estates man charged with entering Capitol Building, impeding officer at Jan. 6 riot

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Hoffman Estates man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for entering the Capital Building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and grabbing hold of a police officer's baton.

Tyng Jing Yang, 60, was charged with interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, a felony, and four related misdemeanor offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Yang was among the rioters who were illegally on the ground of the Capitol, entered the Capitol Building through the Upper West Terrace Doors, and made his way up a flight of stairs and into a lobby area outside of the Rotunda. He then entered the Rotunda and posed for photos.

When police officers tried to clear the crowd, Yang forcibly interfered by grabbing hold of an officer's baton. The officer had been using the baton to push back against others in the mob, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors released photos of Yang during the riot both inside and outside of the capitol building. He was dressed in a dark jacket, beige pants and had a red hat reading "Trump 2020" on it. The images were captured on multiple social media channels, police body cameras and security cameras.

In one image captured on closed circuit television, prosecutors said Yang can be seen grabbing a hold of a police officer's baton. He is circled in red in the image.

Yang is the latest of more than two dozen people from Illinois who have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Justice Department data.

The DOJ said in the 22 months since the riot, nearly 900 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related.