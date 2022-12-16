Hoffman Estates junior high school to be honored by Special Olympic Illinois

Keller Junior High School to be honored by Special Olympics

Keller Junior High School to be honored by Special Olympics

Keller Junior High School to be honored by Special Olympics

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill (CBS) -- A junior high school in Hoffman Estates will be recognized with national honors this morning.

Special Olympics Illinois will be presenting the students and staff at Keller Junior High School with national honors of excellence in areas of "advocacy, inclusion, and respect" in a ceremony today.

The junior high is a "Special Olympics unified champion school" that provides inclusive sports and activities to students with and without disabilities.

It's an initiative that helps students build confidence and stronger relationships within their school.