Resident hospitalized after fire inside three story apartment in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – One person was injured following an apartment fire in Hoffman Estates Friday night, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at the three-story apartment, in the 600 block of Bode Circle Drive around 10:31 p.m.

The fire started on the first floor of the building and was contained in less than ten minutes.

One resident was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No firefighters were injured.

Fire officials say the initial loss to the structure and contents is an estimated $75.000.

The building did have working smoke detectors but was not equipped with a residential sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.