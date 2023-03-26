Hit-and-run crash on South Side causes parked car pileup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood had so much force it caused a parked car pileup. Now police are looking for the driver.

They have a key piece of evidence: video of the truck and neighbors say caused all that damage.

Neighbors say the truck swideswiped one car, then hit a parked car with so much force that it pushed several yards into several other parked cars.

"I was in shock. I couldn't believe it," said car owner Ashlee Winston.

She said she bought her car as a graduate school gift to herself a few years ago, but Saturday afternoon her present became a thing of the past. She said she heard a loud bang and a truck beeping as it backup up.

Then she saw her car crushed into the parked car pileup. Five cars were damaged on 72nd and St. Lawrence. Katryina Redmond's Chevy Blazer was one of those cars.

"It's just like you're just going to get away scot-free with us? No no," she said.

A fast acting neighbor said she got video of the commercial truck pulling away from the hit-and-run crime scene, driving down the street, and turning the wrong way on a way-one as it left.

"I'm just hoping and praying that we get something," said Redmond.

Neighbors say they're not surprised by the reckless driving.

"They speed. They were on the spot. Stop signs. It's like a really dangerous street," said neighbor Devin Knox.

CBS 2 cameras were rolling as people sped on the residential street.

"We're sitting here talking on the news about it and look. Why were you going that fast down this block. Why?" Redmond said.

Redmond says her insurance provider is closed until Monday, the same day she goes back to work. She is unsure how she'll get there.

"We all got a pay the consequences of your actions? I mean it's not fair. It's not fair," she said.

Every neighbor CBS 2 talked with said that they see cars speeding through all the time. Redmond said she wants something to be done and suggested maybe even a speed bumps be put in.