Historic Rogers Park Theater closes its doors after 111 years

CHICAGO (CBS) – A historic theater in the Rogers Park neighborhood officially closed its doors over the weekend.

The New 400 Theater, located at 6746 N. Sheridan Rd., announced on social media Friday that it was closing permanently and was grateful to the community it served for years.

According to the post, the theater also served as a COVID testing center, a banquet facility for local businesses, charities, and homeless shelters, and a home base for the Black Lives Matter marches in Rogers Park.

"We hosted Jazz bands on the patio and put kids names on the marquee for their birthday parties, to make them feel special. We did blood drives and had film festivals. We had morning movies for young mothers with babies, and trivia/game nights, summer camps outings, and so many other programs."

CBS 2's Noel Brennan visited the theater back in March where the manager said they weren't able to bounce back from the pandemic.

"I had my first date with my wife here. If this place were to go away, it's really, it's a bummer," said Aaron Lawson.

According to the theater's website, they will still host regular private events, and a silent film showing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

The New 400 Theater was built in 1912. It was one of the most affordable with millions of tickets sold without going over the $10 mark.