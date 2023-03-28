Historic church window restoration starts today at Second Presbyterian

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A historic church window restoration begins Tuesday at Second Presbyterian Church. 

The church was built in 1902 is in need of a deep cleaning.

On the Mount of Holy Cross window, built in 1902, the stained glass window depicts two angels at the bottom of a Colorado mountain.

Louis Comfort Tiffany designed the 16 foot high window, that's made up of thousands of pieces of glass.

A non-profit organization is paying for the restoration that will take a year.

The window has come down for cleaning. 

