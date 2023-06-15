Historic 154-year-old Austin house damaged in fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed one of Chicago's oldest standing homes in the Austin neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the home at 631 N. Central Ave. and battled heavy flames, smoke and water damage.

The 154-year-old home was built in 1869 by Seth P. Warner and survived the Chicago Fire. The city even deemed the home a landmark last year.

CBS 2 is waiting to hear from fire officials if this historic home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical condition.