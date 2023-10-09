Watch CBS News
Report: Hispanic Americans greater risk for Alzheimer's

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report from the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association found Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of the condition than white Americans.

Alzheimer's is a progressive and irreversible disease that causes a loss of memory and thinking skills.

Experts said people should exercise and control their diabetes and high cholesterol to help prevent the disease.  

Researcher Luis D. Medina, Ph.D. uses his grandmother’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease as a way to build trust between the communities he serves and the research he conducts. #HispanicHeritageMonth

Posted by Alzheimer's Association on Tuesday, October 3, 2023
