Hirsch holiday light display opens in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Experience the Hirsch family's Christmas light display this holiday season, and enjoy a cup of coffee with all the fixings.

The extravagantly decorated holiday house is located at 7805 Nottingham Dr. in Tinley Park.

Who wants to give these cuties a forever home? Lots of dogs and cats up for adoption at P.A.W.S. Tinley Park Check them out! Posted by Hirsch Christmas lights on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The holiday festivities are dedicated to supporting animals at PAWS of Tinley Park. Stop by during the pet adoption events at the holiday house.

This display came after hard times in a small community.

"We need to brighten up the community, we need to put smiles on people's faces," an organizer told CBS 2. "It makes us realized how lucky we are."

As another organizer said, "it started with one strand of lights."