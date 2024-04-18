Hinsdale Humane Society (and Buttercup) shine in the Pet Rescue Spotlight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Each Thursday, CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around Chicago.

Elliott Serrano with the Hinsdale Humane Society is in the CBS 2 studios this week, joined by precious Buttercup.

According to Serrano, he is a three-month-old pup from a litter who came in on a transport to the facility around a month ago.

"He's one of two left from that litter, Buttercup and sibling Milky Way," Serrano said, adding that Buttercup is calm and affectionate.

"He liked looking out the window to see where we were going," Serrano said. "He's very chill. He loves sitting on laps. Really knows how to handle stress."

CBS

Serrano said the ideal home for Buttercup would be one where someone is home for more than six hours as the pup continues training.

"Someone who can be around six to eight hours. He doesn't spend more than that time alone during his housebreaking and socialization," Serrano said. "Then, after that, he can handle being home alone when you're away."

Hinsdale Humane Society will host its 2nd Annual Golf Outing on July 31. The fundraiser will benefit the shelter's animals and programs.

The organization's website has details on the event and registration information.

There's also information on volunteering, fostering, scheduling TheraPet visits, and a shelter wish list.

For the first time, Hinsdale Humane Society is offering a summer camp beginning June 3. Kids can learn about animals and nature and spend quality time with animals. Check out the camp page for more information on registration.